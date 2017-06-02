Police: 13-year-old boy struck by gunfire on Milwaukee’s north side, no one in custody
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, June 1st on the city’s north side. A 13-year-old boy was injured in the incident.
It happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Sherman and Rohr.
Police say a 13-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the right side.
No arrests have been made — and the investigation is ongoing.
Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.
43.113788 -87.966247