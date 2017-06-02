× Police: 13-year-old boy struck by gunfire on Milwaukee’s north side, no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Thursday night, June 1st on the city’s north side. A 13-year-old boy was injured in the incident.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Sherman and Rohr.

Police say a 13-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the right side.

No arrests have been made — and the investigation is ongoing.

