Powerball jackpot increases to $337 million; tied for 15th largest in history

MILWAUKEE — The Powerball jackpot for the Saturday night, June 3rd drawing has increased to $337 million — which comes to an estimated $209.1 million cash payout.

The $337 million Powerball jackpot is tied for the 15th largest in the game’s history.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. to be included in the Saturday, June 3 drawing:

Each ticket costs $2 per play

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26

Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball). For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.

In the 22 Powerball drawings since March 15 (March 18 – May 31) there have been thirty-three $1 million winners who could have doubled their winnings to $2 million with Power Play.