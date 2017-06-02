× Riverside Theater to host “Cheers to Milwaukee,” a free concert from Miller Brewing

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing has called Milwaukee home for more than 160 years, and now they want to say “thank you” to the city by hosting “Cheers to Milwaukee,” a free concert at The Riverside Theater.

The concert will be held Friday, June 9th and 8 p.m. Guest will not only be treated to a performance by a surprise band, but also receive a complimentary ticket to Summerfest.

Though the event is free, patrons attending the concert must have a ticket.

There’s two ways to get tickets:

Visit one of these participation locations.

Post a photo enjoying your favorite Miller brew with hashtag #CheersToMKE for a chance to win tickets.

“This is just another way of supporting and giving back to our community,” said Jim Kanter, MillerCoors General Manager for Wisconsin. “From the Brewers to the Bucks, from Summerfest to the State Fair, Miller has an established and extensive history of investing in this city and its residents who have also supported us for more than 160 years.”

“We are thrilled to be a part of this event and help Miller Brewing thank the city of Milwaukee for their support over the last 160 years by hosting a really cool, free concert at The Riverside Theater with a band we know everyone will love,” said Gary Witt, CEO of The Pabst Theater Group. “We are proud that The Riverside Theater has helped to bring Milwaukee back to life and ‘Cheers to Milwaukee’ will be another great night of music and, of course, the beer that put Milwaukee on the map.”