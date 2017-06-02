Watch: Country music star Brad Paisley surprises high school grads

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. — High school graduates in South Barrington, Illinois got quite the surprise Friday night, June 2nd when country music star Brad Paisley showed up on stage at graduation.
According to WGN, Paisley spoke and performed at the Barrington High School graduation at Willow Creek Community Church. The school won a contest put on by Paisley in which he asked students to send in videos about what they will miss most about high school.
WGN says the students entered the contest and found out Friday, via Paisley himself, that they won.
Congrats, graduates!