Wisconsin Democrats gather for convention with Los Angeles mayor

MIDDLETON — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth from Illinois are among the speakers at the Wisconsin Democratic Party convention.

Garcetti and Duckworth are slated to speak to Wisconsin Democrats on Friday, the kick-off of the two-day event outside of Madison. Both Garcetti and Duckworth are considered rising stars within the Democratic Party nationally.

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and a host of other state office holders were also to speak to delegates. The convention comes as Wisconsin Democrats are trying to recover from a disastrous 2016 election that saw President Donald Trump become the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1984.

Democrats say they are energized by newly political active voters who are opposed to Pres. Trump and the GOP agenda.