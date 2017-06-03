5 people, including 2 children, displaced after house fire in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is assisting five people including two children after fire swept through a home on Milwaukee’s north side early Saturday, June 3rd.
The fire broke out shortly before 3:30 a.m. near 41st and Lisbon.
Officials say the fire started in the attic of a duplex. The home did not have working smoke detectors.
One person was hurt and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The fire caused about $45,000 worth of damage, according to officials. But its cause is unknown at this time.
43.056288 -87.964864