Black Health Coalition hosts 14th annual African-American Walk for Quality Health

MILWAUKEE — The Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin hosted its 14th annual African-American Walk for Quality Health on Saturday, June 3rd.

The walk is aimed garnering citywide support for the Wisconsin African-American Eliminating Health Disparities Institute.

The theme for Saturday’s walk was “Black Mom and Grandmothers Against Toy Guns.”

The president of the Black Health Coalition says they are not anti-gun, rather, they don’t want children exposed to weapons at such a young age — even if they are fake.

“Because of what happens in our community we need them to wait until they’re old enough to understand what it means to have a gun and be responsible,” said Patricia McManus, Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin.

Another key reason for the walk was to engage the community in a healthy, meaningful activity.