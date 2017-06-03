Can you help? Milwaukee police search for missing 15-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl. Her name is Oni Adams.

Officials say Adams was last seen just before 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 2nd in the neighborhood near Sherman and Fairmount on Milwaukee’s north side.

Adams is described as a female, black, 5’3″ tall, 97 pounds with a slim build. She has brown eyes and black hair in braids. Adams was last seen wearing a gray, long sleeve “Aeropostale” shirt and blue jeans. She was carrying a black backpack with multi-colored bow prints.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.