MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week is in full swing and Brian Ward, Owner of Ward's House of Prime on Mason Street, visited the WakeUp Studios with a taste of the food you can expect -- including filet with crab-stuffed shrimp, and sea bass with white wine dill sauce. Enjoy!

Downtown Dining Week takes place June 1-8. For more information, CLICK HERE.