Henderson’s Ride for Hope: Former Packers fullback helping to put an end to bullying

PORT WASHINGTON -- Former Green Bay Packers fullback William Henderson and owner of Exquisite Salon, Amwer Kahn, are uniting to stop bullying. Henderson's Ride for Hope takes place Friday June 16 - Saturday June 17th. For more information, CLICK HERE.
