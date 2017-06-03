Report car hits pedestrians on London Bridge, some said hurt

LONDON —British police said they were dealing with an “incident” on London Bridge Saturday.

Witnesses reported a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. One told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people.

Another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers are on the scene at #londonBridge. More info as we get it. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

We are aware of reports on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate #LondonBridge — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The incident comes more than two months after a man drove an SUV into a crowd on the sidewalk along Westminster Bridge in London, killing at least four people.

After ramming the car into a barrier outside the Houses of Parliament, the driver got out and stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was gunned down by a police officer.

The assailant, Khalid Masood, 52, of West Midlands, reportedly had a criminal record and may have had connections to violent extremism, British Prime Minister Theresa May said.

Developing story – more to come