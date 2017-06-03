Two men entered a restaurant at Borough Market, just south of London Bridge, and stabbed two people inside, a witness told CNN on Saturday. The patrons sheltered in the basement and police have arrived at the scene, the witness said. “As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responded to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes,” London’s Metropolitan Police tweeted.
Witness: Two people stabbed in restaurant near London Bridge
