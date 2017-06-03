× Officials: One man hospitalized after house fire in Racine

RACINE — A man is recovering at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Racine after a house fire on Friday evening, June 2nd.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home at Douglas and Hubbard in Racine just after 7:00 p.m. for reports of “dark black smoke coming from the building.”

When those crews arrived on the scene, an adult male was found inside the building and transported to St. Mary’s.

Fire crews contained the fire to a single apartment, but smoke and water damage to the adjacent units forced the remaining three occupants to find shelter with Red Cross.

No other injuries were reported.

This fire is currently under investigation.