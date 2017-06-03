Officials: Traffic stop involving juvenile driving stolen vehicle causes backups on I-94 in Waukesha Co.

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A traffic stop involving a juvenile driving a stolen vehicle was the cause of several backups on I-94 eastbound near Brookfield Road Saturday afternoon, June 3rd.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle had been stolen in Milwaukee by a resident at the Lad Lake residential care center in Dousman.

Officials say the juvenile was driving the stolen vehicle in Milwaukee and it appears he was on his way back to Lad Lake to pick up a friend.

Authorities stopped the vehicle near Calhoun Road, where the juvenile was arrested. The traffic stop caused delays on I-94 for about an hour.

