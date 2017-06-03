× Police: Man fatally shot in Milwaukee’s Harambee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the city’s Harambee neighborhood late Friday, June 2nd.

Officials say the gunfire happened near Locust and Palmer around 11:00 p.m.

The victim is a man in his 20s who was shot inside a house.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation — and there are no suspects in custody.

