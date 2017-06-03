US State Department condemns ‘cowardly’ attacks in London

The U.S. State Department says that the “United States condemns the cowardly attacks targeting innocent civilians in London this evening.”

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Saturday evening: “The United States stands ready to provide any assistance authorities in the United Kingdom may request.”

She said: “Our hearts are with the families and loved ones of the victims. We wish a full and quick recovery to those injured in the attacks. All Americans stand in solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom.”

The agency’s statement was similar in tone to a tweet from President Donald Trump earlier in the evening: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there – WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! ”