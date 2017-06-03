× Waukesha County officials investigate suspicious chemicals found in the Town of Summit

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Police have blocked off a neighborhood after discovering suspicious chemicals in the Town of Summit, Waukesha County. Police were called to the neighborhood near Sawyer and Pabst Road Saturday evening, June 3rd, for a trespassing complaint, but when they arrived they found something alarming.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department tells FOX6 News officers from Summit Police Department and Oconomowoc Lakes Police Department responded to the area of Sawyer and Pabst road Saturday evening, June 3rd.

While looking for the trespasser, investigators say some chemicals were found in a building. It’s unclear what those chemicals are or where they were found, but it was enough to call local fire departments for backup.

We’re told the Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now on scene.

The sheriff’s department says no one was hurt.

“Upon arrival they found some chemicals in a building — they backed out and some Fire Departments and other agencies within Waukesha County responded,” said Lieutenant Michelle Leffler, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are still investigating.

