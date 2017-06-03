× Wisconsin Democrats battle for control of the party after 2016 losses

MIDDLETON – Wisconsin Democrats, coming off devastating losses in the 2016 election, are deciding at their annual state convention Saturday whether to shake up party leadership.

Incumbent party chairwoman Martha Laning faces challenges from Glendale Mayor Bryan Kennedy, Madison attorney Eric Finch, and retired Milwaukee businessman Joe Donovan. All four candidates gave nominating speeches to convention delegates Saturday morning at a conference center in Middleton.

Laning urged delegates not to change leaders, while Kennedy blistered current party officials for focusing too much on Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee and Dane counties at the expense of the rest of the state. President Donald Trump performed best outstate on his way to becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win Wisconsin since 1984.

“I need you to believe in the Democratic Party,” Kennedy told delegates. “Believe that we are better than our losses. Believe that we can be the majority party again. Believe we can win again.”

Laning became chairwoman in 2015, on the heels of three straight Democratic defeats at the hands of Gov. Scott Walker and an eroding position in the state Legislature during the tenure of former chairman Mike Tate.

Laning called the 2016 election results “devastating” and said she wished she could’ve gotten resources into the field sooner to help Democratic candidates. Some Democratic insiders have described friction between the Tate holdovers and Laning that harmed the party in 2016.

Party staff have hired seven field organizers and are recruiting candidates for the 2018 elections, she said.

“We have laid the groundwork but we need to capitalize on it,” Laning said. “Changing gears now and not finishing this plan will not get us the results we want.”

The party leadership vote is taking place Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin Republicans have described their Democratic counterparts as a party “in disarray.” A billboard on the Madison Beltline greeted visitors with the message on Friday afternoon.

To reinforce the point, Republicans slipped campaign flyers under the hotel doors of Democratic delegates at the Madison Marriott West during the convention. The move both miffed and amused Democrats.

CLICK HERE to read the GOP literature slipped under hotel doors

It showed Republicans “are shaking in their boots,” said state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee and the current vice-chairman of the state party.

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke responded with sarcasm via Twitter, referencing the lack of Democratic candidates who plan to run for governor in 2018 against Walker, who has said he’s ready to run for a third term.

“Yes, terrified that <insert candidate name here when one is found> may be a real challenge to Gov. Walker in 2018,” tweeted Steineke, R-Kaukauna.