× 3 arrested for failing to provide medical attention to toddler burned by melted wax

THIBODAUX, Louisiana — Three people were arrested in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana for reportedly failing to provide medical attention to a toddler who suffered burns from melted wax.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Wednesday, May 31st to a home in the 100 block of Park Drive in Thibodaux, where an unsupervised toddler was found with burns on the child’s arms and legs.

The child’s mother, 33-year-old Amber Cook, said she was resting inside the home and didn’t know her toddler was outside.

Cook said the burns were caused by a wax burner falling on the child the night before, but Cook never sought medical attention for what the sheriff’s office describes as severe burns.

Cook was staying at the home of Francisco and Hilda Perez, both of whom knew about the child’s injuries but did not seek medical attention, officials said.

The toddler was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The child’s mother faces charges in the incident along with Francisco Perez (age 39) and Hilda Perez (age 43).

Francisco and Hilda Perez were booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail on one count each of cruelty to a juvenile.

Bonds are set at $25,000.

Cook was booked on charges of cruelty to a juvenile and improper supervision of a minor by a parent. Her bond is $30,000.

The toddler has been taken into state custody.