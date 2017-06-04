3 injured in boat explosion after gas pumped into fishing rod holder

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, North Carolina — Three people were injured after a boat exploded while parked at a dock along the North Carolina coast, according to WECT.

According to reports, the incident happened on Friday, June 2nd when two people fueling the boat accidentally put 28 gallons of gas into a fishing rod holder.

Jeff Williamson told WECT he noticed a sheen of gas on the water and told them about their mistake. He advised they call a tow company instead of cranking the boat because it might cause an explosion.

When the boaters disconnected the battery cables, a spark ignited the gasoline and caused the explosion.

David Martin Jr., 40, of Charlotte; passenger Jonathan Bickett, 35, of Charlotte; and Kendrick Schwarz, 24, of Brunswick County were injured. Martin and Bickett were airlifted to a local burn clinic where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Crews had the boat fire out in less than 15 minutes. A nearby restaurant and fishing center had to be temporarily evacuated.