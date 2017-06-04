36th annual UPAF Ride for the Arts benefits performing arts organizations in SE Wisconsin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of bicyclists headed out on a warm Sunday, June 4th for the UPAF Ride for the Arts -- one of the nation's largest recreational rides.

This was the 36th annual event. Every year since 1981, bicyclists of all skill levels have come together to raise money for more than a dozen performing arts organizations in SE Wisconsin.

There are five different routes, including a 70-mile trek.

Organizers also brought back a five-mile youth route, which they said helps young people get active and involved.

"Not only are there grade improvements, they are better with their social skills. They are more confident. They're more outgoing, and it's really amazing to see someone come out of their shell. If they're shy and you put them on stage, before you know it, they just flourish," Katie Joachaim, public relations coordinator for the UPAF Ride for the Arts.

Since the ride began, it has raised more than $9 million for the arts.

If you'd like to donate to this cause, you can do so by CLICKING HERE.