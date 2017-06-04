× 44-year-old Menomonee Falls bicyclist dies at hospital after he was struck by vehicle

MENOMONEE FALLS — A 44-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Menomonee Falls on Sunday, June 4th.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 175/Appleton Avenue and Jacobson Drive.

Police said a preliminary investigation has revealed the bicyclist, who is from Menomonee Falls was struck by a vehicle driven by a 78-year-old man from Menomonee Falls. The bicyclist died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.