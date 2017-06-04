Didion Milling officials: Body of 3rd victim recovered at explosion site; here’s how to help

CAMBRIA — Officials with Didion Milling in Cambria said Sunday, June 4th the body of the third victim killed in the explosion late Wednesday, May 31st was recovered.

Below is a statement from Didion Milling, shared Sunday:

“With the assistance of the local fire department and Columbia County sheriff, the body of Pawel Tordoff was recovered Sunday afternoon. Recovery was delayed until safety engineers determined it was safe to send rescue personnel into the site to make the recovery. Please pray for the Tordoff family and our team as we grieve the loss of Pawel together.”

Tordoff, an old pack operator, 27-year-old Duelle Block, a mill operator, and 52-year-old Robert Goodenow, a forklift operator were killed in the blast. Eleven others were hurt.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, there are several ways to help the families of the men killed, and all those impacted by this tragedy.

GoFundMe.com account for Duelle Block

GoFundMe.com account for Pawel Tordoff

Here are some of the upcoming fundraising events:

A fund has been set up at the National Exchange Bank in Cambria to donate to the families. Funds can be mailed or dropped off at:

Old Mill Foundation Didion Benefit Fund

National Exchange Bank

118 West Edgewater Street

P.O. Box 338

Cambria, WI 53923

On June 10th, the Cambria Park Committee is holding a silent auction during their June Tournament at Cambria Tarrant Park with all proceeds from the silent auction going to the Didion Benefit Fund. Donated items for the silent auction can be dropped off at the Cambria Village Office at 111 West Edgewater Street, Cambria.

Don Klug of the Columbus Pick ‘N Save has volunteered to cater a benefit meal on Saturday, June 24th from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Cambria-Friesland School at 410 East Edgewater Street, Cambria. The Cambria Kiwanis Club and C-F school district will assist with set up, serving, and clean up. This will be a two piece chicken dinner, coleslaw, potato wedges, potato salad, beverage, and cookie for a minimum $5.00 donation. All proceeds will go the Didion Benefit Fund.

David Scrima of T Shirt International was contacted by Cheryl Jarvis of Waukesha and he has donated 500 T-shirts. They are still finalizing the design but the design will include the slogan Cambria has Heart. When available the shirts will be sold for $20 each. If all are sold, $10,000 will be donated to the Didion Benefit Fund. An announcement will be made when the T-shirts are available.

Rhonda Perry of West Bend is having a Kringle Sale for two weeks and will donate all proceeds to the Didion Benefit Fund.

The First Presbyterian Church Food Pantry is collecting items for the families of Didion Milling. Items most needed are: diapers, soap, shampoo, deodorant, toiletries, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, paper towels, detergent, and gas cards. Small and medium sized boxes for packing food and goods in are also needed.

Officials in Cambria said Sunday: “The outpouring of support thus far has been overwhelming and thank you to everyone who has donated.”

