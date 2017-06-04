ERIN HILLS-- The 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills begins in ten days, and many of the world's best players will be arriving in advance of the tournament to check out the course. That includes the number one ranked golfer in the World and the defending U.S. Open Champion Dustin Johnson. Johnson missed the cut at The Memorial this weekend, so instead spent it playing Erin Hills. This was his first time ever playing Erin Hills. He mentioned that the course is in great shape and will be a challenge. Adding that if the conditions are hard and fast, the course will be very difficult. He also said his game is in good shape and he's ready to defend the title. The 117th U.S. Open starts the week of June 12 at Erin Hills. Practice rounds are from Monday, June 12 to Wednesday June14. The competition starts on Thursday, June 15 and goes through Sunday, June 18, barring a tie. This is the first time Wisconsin will host the U.S. Open.
Reigning U.S. Open Champ Dustin Johnson plays Erin Hills
-
“We’re on the clock!” In less than 2 months, first U.S. Open in Wisconsin begins at Erin Hills
-
“This is upon us:” Smooth sailing at Erin Hills with 1 month to go before 117th U.S. Open
-
“Dream come true:” Architects of Erin Hills cannot wait to show the world the WI golf course
-
“A great time:” Green Bay Packers feel like golf pros hitting the links at Erin Hills
-
“It’s everyone’s dream:” Erin Hills employees hope to compete in upcoming U.S. Open
-
-
Preview: The countdown to the U.S. Open at Erin Hills is underway
-
10 U.S. qualifiers: USGA announces 2017 U.S. Open Sectional qualifying sites
-
Celebrities tee off, play the course at Erin Hills ahead of U.S. Open
-
“An unreal experience:” Pewaukee native hopes to qualify for the U.S. Open at Erin Hills
-
Next month, the first U.S. Open in Wisconsin begins at Erin Hills
-
-
“Countdown is on:” Crews hard at work prepping Erin Hills Golf Course for 2017 U.S. Open
-
Mickelson to miss US Open for daughter’s graduation
-
Check it out! U.S. Open trophy is on tour for you to see