Reigning U.S. Open Champ Dustin Johnson plays Erin Hills

ERIN HILLS-- The 117th U.S. Open at Erin Hills begins in ten days, and many of the world's best players will be arriving in advance of the tournament to check out the course. That includes the number one ranked golfer in the World and the defending U.S. Open Champion Dustin Johnson. Johnson missed the cut at The Memorial this weekend, so instead spent it playing Erin Hills. This was his first time ever playing Erin Hills. He mentioned that the course is in great shape and will be a challenge. Adding that if the conditions are hard and fast, the course will be very difficult. He also said his game is in good shape and he's ready to defend the title. The 117th U.S. Open starts the week of June 12 at Erin Hills. Practice rounds are from Monday, June 12 to Wednesday June14. The competition starts on Thursday, June 15 and goes through Sunday, June 18, barring a tie. This is the first time Wisconsin will host the U.S. Open.