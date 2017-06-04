911 calls released after 3-year-old, left alone for 14+ hours, drowned on Memorial Day

CARTERSVILLE, Georgia — 911 calls made by neighbors after a three-year-old boy drowned in a pool on Memorial Day in Georgia have been released by police.

According to WGCL, the calls were made by neighbors after they discovered the boy’s body lifeless in the pool. Even though deputies were only minutes away, it was too late to save the toddler.

The boy’s mother, 32 year-old Bobbie Prather, is charged with felony murder and four counts of cruelty to children. She made her first court appearance on Wednesday, May 31st, and a judge denied bond.

Bartow County Sheriff Clark Millsap said investigators were called to Canter Lane in Cartersville just after 1:30 p.m. on Memorial Day after the child was found. Millsap said the child was pronounced dead after life-saving attempts were unsuccessful.

Prather was later arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail.

There were three other children in the home who were all taken into protective custody. The other children were a four-year-old boy and two twin one-year-old boys. Prather allegedly left the children unattended for more than 14 hours without food. It is unclear what Prather was doing at the time she left the children alone.

The father of the three-year-old child, Douglas Settles, was also arrested on warrants unrelated to the case. Investigators have not ruled out charging him in his son’s death.