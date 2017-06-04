× “Bloodshed must end:” After London terror, Pres. Trump says he’ll protect U.S. from ‘vile enemy’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Sunday, June 4th he will do whatever is necessary to protect the United States from a “vile enemy” that he says has waged war on innocents for too long, vowing: “This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end.”

President Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

“America sends our thoughts and prayers and our deepest sympathies to the victims of this evil slaughter and we renew our resolve, stronger than ever before, to protect the United States and its allies from a vile enemy that has waged war on innocent life, and it’s gone on too long,” President Trump said.

“This bloodshed must end, this bloodshed will end,” said the tuxedo-clad President Trump, standing on stage with his wife, first lady Melania Trump. “As president, I will do what is necessary to prevent this threat from spreading to our shores and work every single day to protect the safety and security of our country, our communities and our people.”