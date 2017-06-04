× Developing: Heavy police presence amid “threats” at Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD — Police are investigating “threats” at the Brookfield Square Mall.

FOX6 News noted an increased police presence at the mall Sunday, June 4th.

Police said “a threat is being investigated.” Brookfield Square management are working with Brookfield police to investigate.

The mall will close at 6:00 p.m. — its normal time. Police said officers would remain on site throughout the remainder of the day.

Employees at several different businesses said they knew of nothing suspicious that had occurred.

