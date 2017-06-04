× Jelly Donut Oreos hit store shelves just in time for National Donut Day

MILWAUKEE — The newest Oreo flavor is here!

The Jelly Donut Oreo cookies involve a golden Oreo, raspberry center and custard outer ring. You can find them only at Walmart.

They were released just in time for National Donut Day on Friday, June 2nd.

According to Delish.com, the Jelly Donut Oreos are one of three varieties people could vote on last year to bring to life. While the people had spoken — declaring Cookies & Creme the winner and causing an internet outcry — Walmart decided to make its second runner-up a reality.

Each package retails for $2.89, and they’ll only be available for a limited time.