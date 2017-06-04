× Kids join Green Bay Packers players for “Junior Power Pack Kids Clinic”

ASHWAUBENON — Kids in Ashwaubenon on Sunday, June 4th joined Green Bay Packers players for the annual “Junior Power Pack Kids Clinic.”

Dozens of children, ages five to 14 participated in the clinic, held inside the Don Hutson Center.

The event featured three sessions, which included football drills with the Packers players, focusing on blocking, catching, throwing and speed.

Sunday’s event marked the 20th year for the Power Pack Kids Clinic.

CLICK HERE to learn more.