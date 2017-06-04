× Madison Mayor Paul Soglin considering gubernatorial run

MADISON — Madison Democratic Mayor Paul Soglin says he’s considering challenging Gov. Scott Walker next year when the Republican is expected to seek a third term in office.

Soglin told the State Journal Saturday (http://bit.ly/2rRfT1Z ) the surprising appeal of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders in Wisconsin convinced him to rethink a gubernatorial run.

Soglin said in December he wasn’t interested in challenging Walker and previously thought a liberal from Madison would have a difficult time winning statewide. Soglin did not say when he would make a decision.

Other Democrats who are in the mix for a possible gubernatorial run include former Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Matt Flynn, Milwaukee businessman and political newcomer Andy Gronik, and state Rep. Dana Wachs, of Eau Claire.