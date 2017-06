× Medical examiner investigates deaths of 1-year-old, 3-year-old in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday, June 4th they’re investigating the deaths of two babies in Milwaukee.

The medical examiner said the deaths of a one-year-old and three-year-old child occurred in separate locations on the city’s north side.

MCMEO currently investigating the deaths of a 1 y.o. and 3 y.o. in separate locations on Milwaukee's northside. No further info. Autopsy 6/5 — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) June 4, 2017

Autopsies are set for Monday.

