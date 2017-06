× Police: Investigation underway after shooting victim found near 32nd and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE — An investigation is underway after police say a shooting victim was found near 32nd and Clybourn.

It happened Saturday, June 3rd around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the victim in this case was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation. No one is in custody.

