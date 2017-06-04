× UWM officials: 16 students, 2 faculty members in London accounted for after attacks

LONDON, England — Armed officers responding to the London Bridge terror attack fired an “unprecedented” number of rounds at the three attackers because they were wearing what appeared to be suicide belts, police said.

Eight officers fired 50 shots at three attackers to ensure they were neutralized, said Mark Rowley, assistant commissioner for specialist operations in the Metropolitan Police Service. Rowley is Britain’s most senior counterterrorism office.

The suicide belts were later determined to be fake, suggesting the attackers deliberately used the belts to ensure they would be killed. Rowley said he was “not surprised” at the police response.

Seven people died and 48 were injured when three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before leaping out and launching a stabbing spree in nearby bars and restaurants.

British Prime Minister Theresa May claimed there was “too much tolerance” of Islamist extremism in the UK as she vowed a clampdown in the wake of the third terror attack to hit the UK this year.

Meanwhile, FOX6 News has learned 16 students and two faculty members from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are currently in London. All are accounted for, officials said Sunday, June 4th.

Marquette University officials said there is one MU student in London, but he is on his way home.