Wayward goat, appropriately named Rebel, spends 4 days on the run in Iowa!

WAVERLY, Iowa — A multi-day search came to an end in Waverly, Iowa — with police finally able to nab a wild suspect.

According to WHO-DT, after four days of searching, police were able to capture a goat that escaped the Waverly Sales barn. The animal’s adventure gained attention on social media — with residents posting pictures and video as the goat, appropriately named “Rebel,” made its way around town.

Police received around 30 911 calls, WHO-DT is reporting, with sightings near libraries, backyards and playgrounds. While Rebel may have had fun, police said it was a problem.

“We chase a lot of animals around, but never a goat. There were moments when it was running down Bremer Avenue, stopping traffic, backing traffic up, that sort of thing,” an officer said.

Waverly Newspaper officials named the goat. Rebel was captured at the Wartburg football stadium — and is once again up for sale at the Waverly Sales barn.