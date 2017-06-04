Who will run? List of potential challengers for Gov. Scott Walker is growing

MIDDLETON — The list of Democrats who want to take on Governor Scott Walker next year is growing. At least seven people are thinking about throwing their hat into the ring, but none of them are exactly jumping into this head-first. In fact, one of them, Milwaukee businessman Andy Gronik, had business cards printed that read: “Andy Gronik, Democrat, considering a run for governor.”

Potential candidates for governor mingled with delegates the first weekend in June, during the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s 2017 State Convention in Middleton, but none were showing their cards publicly. In fact, the only people who have announced a decision have decided not to run.

“Well, the governor’s race is over 500 days away, and we have so many people. I mean, every week we’re getting calls about people who want to know who our candidates are and are interested in potentially running,” Martha Laning, chairwoman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party.

Governor Walker said at the Republican convention in May that he’s ready to run for a third term.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore said Democrats need a candidate, but they also need to be careful.

“We have often been desperate and not necessarily chosen those people who really believe what Democrats believe. We shouldn’t let our urgency get ahead of us making good choices,” Moore said.

The hopefuls include Mahlon Mitchell, 2012 candidate for lieutenant governor, Andy Gronik, Milwaukee businessman, Kathleen Vinehout, state senator, Paul Soglin, Madison mayor, Dana Wachs, state representative, Sue Happ, Jefferson County district attorney, Matt Flynn, former Wisconsin Democratic Party chair.

Democrats expect Republicans like Walker to be weakened by their ties to President Trump, and believe their side has new energy after recent losses.

“It really made me want to stand up and speak out for things I believe in,” Gina Walkington said.

Walkington, a mother of three, helped launch the progressive group “Forward Kenosha” after the November election. She is among a wave of new activists. Party leaders reminded them this weekend that they must keep up that energy.

“This activism, this incredible involvement we’re seeing right now, it can’t be like a New Year’s resolution,” Senator Tammy Baldwin said.

Vinehout won the WisPolitics.com straw poll of party activists at the convention, with Wachs finishing a distant second.

Republicans say the lack of official candidates is a sign that Democrats are in “disarray.”