18-year-old man arrested for OWI twice in just over 2 hours

ASHWAUBENON — An 18-year-old man was arrested for drunk driving twice in about two-and-a-half hours Sunday morning, June 4th, according to Ashwaubenon Public Safety officials.

According to WLUK, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a crash on Broadway near Dutton Avenue — where a vehicle struck a light pole.

Officers encountered an 18-year-old man, who said he was coming home from a graduation party. Officers processed him for OWI, first offense, and he was released to another adult who signed a “Responsibility Agreement” to not allow him to operate a motor vehicle.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., another officer was working a traffic detail for a triathlon at the entrance to Ashwaubomay Park and recognized the man from the previous arrest — allegedly operating another vehicle.

The officer stopped him and he was again processed for alleged OWI, second offense, and taken to the Brown County Jail.

According to WLUK, police have been unable to identify, at this point, who may have provided the man with the alcohol, according to Captain Jody Crocker.

Police are investigating whether charges should be filed against the person the man was released to, he said.

Formal charges have not been filed yet against the OWI suspect in this case. He could appear in court Monday afternoon.

