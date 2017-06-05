× 4½ years in prison for 11th drunken driving conviction

APPLETON — A Fond du Lac man convicted of driving drunk 11 times has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

Steven Johnson will also serve five years of supervision once he’s released from prison and perform 75 hours of community service.

Despite 10 prior drunken driving convictions, police say Johnson had a valid drivers’ license when he was arrested January 1st after a crash in downtown Appleton.

WLUK-TV (http://bit.ly/2s9gT1k) reports a breath test showed Johnson had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.