American Taekwondo: Bringing fun and excitement to all ages

BROOKFIELD -- Kramp spent the morning at American Taekwondo -- which is an Olympic style Taekwondo school bringing fun and excitement to all ages.

Brian's at the Brookfield location, but they also have locations in Hartford, Fredonia and West Bend.

About American Taekwondo (website)

Master V 6th Dan AMA Black Belt is the chief instructor and owner of the American Taekwondo Center in Hartford Wisconsin. He has dedicated his life to bringing the joys and benefits of martial arts to both children and adults. His involvement with full contact sports has spanned over 50 years which include Wrestling, Judo, Karate and Taekwondo. Teaching Taekwondo for over 25 yrs.

In 1982 Master V graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with his Bachelor of Science degree. His senior year he was voted the most valuable wrestler at UW-La Crosse and was named All-American at the NAIA 1981 National Wrestling Championships.

After college Master V accepted a teaching and coaching position and taught for 4 years till 1986. He then moved to West Bend, Wisconsin, where he now resides with his wife Kathy and son Aaron and daughter Aleah. Chasing his dream to own and run his own Martial arts studio became reality in the winter of 1992 when the American Taekwondo Center was founded.

Master V's philosophy is simple. QUOTE: "attitude plus discipline equals success". "There is a fine line between success and failure and just maybe Taekwondo and I can make a difference in our young people". Master V.