Apple expected to unveil a rival to internet-connected speakers from Amazon, Google

SAN JOSE, California — If Apple unveils a rival to internet-connected speakers from Amazon and Google, it wouldn’t be the first time that Apple hops on the bandwagon of a technology product popularized by a competitor.

For instance, Apple’s large-size iPhones are now popular, after Apple initially resisted them despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals.

Apple is expected to announce plans for a speaker on Monday. It would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.

The lack of a breakthrough device has periodically raised concerns that Apple has become too dependent on the iPhone. Although Apple Watch has emerged as the leader among smartwatches, it hasn’t become a smash hit like the iPhone.