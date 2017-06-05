ATF needs your help to locate ‘persons of interest’ in Sherman Park arson investigation

MILWAUKEE — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is looking for your help in locating persons of interest who they say could advance the arson investigation into several Sherman Park businesses that were set ablaze during the August 2016 riots.

ATF is looking for Corey Miles and Derrick Madlock. Both are believed to be in the Milwaukee area.

Assistant Special Agent in Charge Joel Lee, of the ATF Milwaukee Field Office stated the following in a news release:

“These individuals have important information that could significantly aid in solving these arson cases. Milwaukee residents have been a critical part of this investigation through their information sharing, and we appreciate their continued support in helping us locate these individuals.”

Anyone with information on these individuals’ whereabouts is asked to contact ATF. Call 1-888-ATF-FIRE (283-3473), email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously through the “ReportIt” website or mobile app.