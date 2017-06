× Case celebrates 175 years of business in Racine

RACINE — Case officials celebrated 175 years of business Monday, June 5th at the company’s tractor plant in Racine.

The company manufactures agriculture and construction equipment.

Founded along the Root River in 1842, case is credited with some huge advancements in American agriculture, including the first steam-engine tractor.

The company later became the world’s largest producer of steam engines.