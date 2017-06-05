× Driver sought, passenger in custody after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Waukesha Co.

WAUKESHA – The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a speeding car leads officers on a chase early Monday morning, June 5th. The driver fled the scene on foot.

The pursuit was initiated near State Highway 83 because the vehicle was speeding. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen.

Authorities say the pursuit ended near Bluemound and Pewaukee. That’s when the suspected driver got out of the car and fled the scene on foot.

Police were not able to locate the male driver — but a female passenger was taken into custody.

No additional details have been released.

