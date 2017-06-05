× Governor Walker visits Hartland North Elementary School, highlights K-12 investments

HARTLAND — Governor Scott Walker visited Hartland North Elementary School Monday morning, May 5th to discuss the K-12 school investments included in his biennial budget proposal.

According to a press release from the Office of Governor Walker, the investment lifts K-12 to $11.5 billion over two years, an all-time high and includes $649 million in new state aids for all K-12 schools in the state.

“It’s great to be here in Hartland to discuss the positive impact our $11.5 billion investment in K-12 education will have on the students, teachers, and families in the Hartland-Lakeside School District,” Governor Walker said. “As I travel throughout the state, one of the things I hear most often is we need to make K-12 education a priority. Our budget proposal shows we’re listening, and thanks to our reforms, more of that funding is going directly into the classroom to benefit our students.”

The press release indicates that The Hartland-Lakeside School District is estimated to receive $7.94 million in funding from the state under Governor Walker’s biennial budget, including:

An increase of $692,788 in Per Pupil Aid. Governor Walker’s budget proposal increases per-pupil funding by $200 per pupil in Fiscal Year 2018 and $204 per pupil in Fiscal Year 2019 – the largest increase since the 2005-2007 biennium.

The Hartland-Lakeside School District may also be eligible for further funding under Governor Walker’s budget proposal, such as mental health grants, energy efficiency incentives, and special needs grants.