“It’d make for a lively race:” Gov. Walker reacts to word he may be challenged by Madison’s mayor

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker is trying to beat back future political opponents. On Monday, June 5th, he took on one potential challenger in particular, Paul Soglin, the mayor of Madison.

Monday, June 5th marked five years since Gov. Walker survived the recall election. In Milwaukee that night five years ago, Democratic opponent Tom Barrett was slapped by a supporter who thought he was giving up too soon.

The state remains just as divided, but it is a different mayor thinking about challenging Walker in 2018.

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says the appeal of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders shows a liberal from Madison like him might have a chance to win statewide.

“It’d make for a lively race. He’s an unabashed throwback to the 1960s radical liberal out there,” Gov. Walker said.

Soglin has had three stints as mayor — in the 1970s, the 1990s and since 2011.

Dane County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state. Though Gov. Walker said that as not because of Soglin, but a stable workforce of state employees.

“The idea he thinks that Bernie Sanders is a good model for him makes for a good contrast. It probably does him well in Madison. I doubt it does well in the rest of the state,” Walker said.

Soglin is among at least seven Democrats considering a run against Walker, who says he is ready to run for a third term.

Pres. Donald Trump is coming to southeast Wisconsin on June 13th to raise money for Gov. Walker. The governor says the president may do other events while he is here.

“There’s been some discussions. We’ll wait to see when they confirm it. But we’ll let you know as soon as possible,” Walker said.

We do not know where exactly the Pres. Trump/Gov. Walker fundraiser will be either.

For the record, State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout won a WisPolitics.com straw poll of party activists at last weekend’s Democratic convention.