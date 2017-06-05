Listed for $389K: ‘The Boat House’ on Milwaukee’s east side is up for sale

MILWAUKEE — It’s a home many know on Milwaukee’s east side as “The Boat House” — and now, it can be yours.

Milwaukee Executive Realty has posted the listing of the home on N. Cambridge Ave. It is listed for $389,000, has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. An oven/range and refrigerator are included in the sale of the home. It has radiant heating, a gas fireplace and even a deck! Property taxes are listed as $3,834.

According to that listing, the home is “located along the banks of the Milwaukee River. It is on the Historic Register as the Edmund B. Gustorf House.”

If you’re a serious buyer and want to know more about this landmark, you can contact Carole Wehner with Milwaukee Executive Realty by emailing carole@carolewehner.com.

PHOTO GALLERY