Made in Milwaukee: Massive metal sculpture will welcome fans at the 2017 U.S. Open

ERIN HILLS — When fans find their way to Erin Hills to view the U.S. Open in person, they will see firsthand the work of Milwaukee Blacksmith.

Milwaukee Blacksmith created a massive metal sculpture that mimics the Erin Hills shamrock. It weights 2,500 pounds, is 12 feet tall and ten feet wide. It took 1,200 hours to complete.

welcome to @ErinHillsGolf @mkeblacksmith true craftsmen of beautiful heavy metal pic.twitter.com/EqSgDf6cQW — FOX6 Sports Blitz (@fox6blitz) June 5, 2017

