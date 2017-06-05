Man accused of mocking, punching man with cerebral palsy at convenience store

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania — A 29-year-old Pennsylvania man stands accused of mocking and attacking a man with cerebral palsy outside a convenience store.

Prosecutors say Barry Baker was caught on video mocking the victim for his disability and later punching him in the face. He is being charged with assault.

Baker was captured by U.S. Marshals Monday, June 5th. He’d been on the run with multiple warrants, prosecutors say.

According to a police report, Baker was inside a 7-Eleven when he saw the 22-year-old victim enter the store. Prosecutors say Baker began ridiculing the victim and mocking the way he walked. When the victim left the store, Baker again mocked the victim, imitating how he moved. As the victim stood in front of him, Baker suddenly punched him in the face with no warning, prosecutors say. He then fled around the side of the store.

After Baker posted bail, two other arrest warrants were issued for him — one for a probation violation and another for failing to appear at a domestic violations hearing. He was informed of the violations and promised to turn himself in, but instead went on the run, according to the district attorney’s office.

He was tracked down by U.S. Marshals and the Chester County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, with help from leads from the public generated by social media.

The district attorney’s office said investigators got a tip about the suspect’s location and eventually tracked him to a hotel. He was taken into custody without incident.