Milwaukee Brewers fall to San Francisco Giants 7-2

MILWAUKEE — Jeff Samardzija pitched deep into the game after a shaky beginning, Aaron Hill had a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double in the eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Hill drove in two with two outs off reliever Rob Scahill (1-2).

Samardzija (2-7) surrendered two runs in the first but quickly settled down, retiring 19 consecutive batters in one stretch.

Milwaukee’s first-inning runs came in an unusual fashion. With runners on second and third and one out, Hernan Perez lofted a fly to left. Eric Sogard tagged and scored when left fielder Orlando Calixte’s throw sailed high over catcher Buster Posey and caromed off the wall behind home plate. The ball dropped behind the padding and out of play, allowing another run to score.

San Francisco cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth on Joe Panik’s run-scoring single. The Giants tied the score an inning later on Eduardo Nunez’s home run.

San Francisco added three runs in the ninth, aided by a dropped fly ball by Milwaukee center fielder Brett Phillips, who was making his major league debut.

Junior Guerra, who turned in back-to-back strong starts after coming off the disabled list late last month for a right calf injury from opening day, struggled with his command. He gave up seven hits and two runs (one earned) in five innings. He had two strikeouts and three walks.