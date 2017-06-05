× Milwaukee police: 6 arrested in wake of large fight at Sun Fair on Mitchell St.

MILWAUKEE — Police say six people were arrested late Saturday, June 3rd after a large fight at the Sun Fair on Milwaukee’s Historic Mitchell Street.

Among those arrested were five adults and one juvenile. Officials say the charges range from Municipal Resist/Obstruct and Disorderly Conduct to Misdemeanor Resisting/Obstructing an Officer and Disorderly Conduct.

Sun Fair spanned from S. 7th St. to S. 11th St. along Mitchell Street. It was held from Friday through Sunday.

