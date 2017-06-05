Milwaukee police investigate deaths of 2 children; 1 is a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Officials with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday, June 4th they're investigating the deaths of two babies in Milwaukee, and police say one case is being investigated as a homicide.

The deaths of a one-year-old and three-year-old child occurred in separate locations on the city's north side.

Police say they responded to a sudden death around 10:20 a.m. on Sunday, June 4th inside a home near 39th and Thurston. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased 3-year-old boy. The early investigation reveals no signs of trauma and an autopsy will be performed Monday.

Milwaukee police are also investigating the death of a child that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on June 4 inside a home near 38th and Villard.

Police say the victim, a one-year-old girl, suffered from numerous physical injuries and an autopsy will be performed Monday, June 5th. A second child inside the home, a three-year-old boy, also suffered from physical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he remained in stable condition.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man has been arrested in connection with this crime. Our investigation is ongoing and at this time, MPD is treating this death as a homicide.